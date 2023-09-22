Opinions of Congress Hit Recent Low, With Most Americans Concerned About a Government Shutdown

A week out from a likely government shutdown, more than three-quarters of Americans disapprove of Congress, and more than two-thirds are concerned about ‘political theater’ around government debt.

Americans’ opinions of Congress have plummeted to another low in a new poll, with most respondents expressing concern about a government shutdown, the threat of which has further decreased their trust in government.

A recent Partnership for Public Service survey found that 68 percent of Americans say that the threat of a shutdown reduces their trust in the government ahead of the September 30 funding deadline.

The survey also found that 65 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of Republicans say that they would be personally affected by a government shutdown.

Advertisement

Although federal service employees deemed essential — such as air traffic control, law enforcement, and border protection — would continue reporting to work without being paid, government employees performing services considered nonessential would be furloughed. Both groups would later receive back pay.

During past shutdowns, the closure of services such as national parks received the most attention in the press. Yet other services, like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Food and Drug Administration, have also been affected.

Past shutdowns have also resulted in some necessary employees, such as Transportation Security Administration personnel, declining to attend work, and the looming shutdown would likely affect the restaffing of the Federal Aviation Authority, which has been understaffed for years.

Advertisement

The president of the Partnership for Public Service, Max Stier, pointed out in a statement that past shutdowns have also been expensive for the government, citing a 2019 Senate report that found that the “shutdowns in 2013, 2018 and 2019 cost taxpayers nearly $4 billion.”

“The most notable recent shutdown, over a 35-day period from December 2018 through January 2019, disrupted not only highly visible agencies such as the National Park Service but paused federal operations critical to public safety, such as inspections related to hazardous waste, drinking water and chemical facilities,” Mr. Stier said.

A recent Fox News survey confirmed that Americans’ opinions of Congress have fallen to a recent low, with 76 percent of respondents disapproving of Congress and 19 percent approving. This marks a 10-point decline from April.

Advertisement

The survey, conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw and Company Research during September, also found that, while 72 percent were concerned about the federal budget deficit in general, 68 percent of voters were concerned about “political theater” over the debt ceiling.