Opposition Grows Among Republicans, Prominent Conservatives to Antisemitism Awareness Act

The bill, which passed the House overwhelmingly, would give the government ‘more power to trample free speech,’ one conservative says.

Republicans and prominent conservative activists are coming out in opposition to the Antisemitism Awareness Act — a bill passed by the House this week that would force the Department of Education to apply a broader definition to antisemitism when enforcing anti-discrimination laws on college and university campuses.

On Wednesday, the House passed the legislation by a margin of 320–91. It requires the Department of Education to apply Title VI anti-discrimination protections for Jews based on the definition of antisemitism as authored by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, a Swedish nonprofit.

The IHRA has a more broad definition of antisemitism than current law. It lists claiming that Israel is a “racist” state, comparing Israel’s military policies to that of Nazi Germany, and accusing Jews of “dual loyalty” as examples of antisemitism.

Even though the Senate is controlled by Democrats, it could be taken up by the upper chamber in the coming weeks. Senator Schumer told reporters on Thursday that he was unable to get the bill through the Senate via “unanimous consent,” but he would continue discussing a path forward with colleagues. In the lower chamber, the top three Democrats — Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, and Congressman Pete Aguilar — all voted for the legislation.

Conservatives, elected Republicans, and First Amendment advocates say that the act would stifle free speech on college campuses because of the broader definition of antisemitism as written by the IHRA.

Congresswoman Harriet Hagemen was one of about two-dozen GOP members to vote against the bill on the House floor on Wednesday, saying in a lengthy statement that she was voting “in defense of the First Amendment.” While she condemns “acts of intimidation” against Jewish students, she could not vote to outlaw constitutionally-protected speech no matter how “offensive” it may be, she argued.

“The bill effectively invalidates itself because it says it can’t be construed to infringe upon anyone’s rights, but the whole thing is a First Amendment violation on its face. As a final point, I will not vote to replace parts of our Constitution with the findings of a foreign organization on any subject,” Ms. Hageman says.

Professors who have been opposed to the raucous campus protests and encampments say that the only way to combat demonstrators’ antisemitism is to engage in their own free speech — not have the government crack down on the protesters and universities for their opinions or speech.

A legal scholar at Princeton University, Robert George, says antisemitism can be overcome on college campuses without restricting free-speech rights. “It does not help those of us who are calling out anti-Semitism on campuses and pushing back against this vile form of bigotry more broadly for legislators to enact laws placing viewpoint-based restrictions on speech,” he said on X Thursday, referring to the bill passed by the House. “We can fight bigotry without trampling the First Amendment.”

A correspondent for a conservative outlet, the Federalist, Brianna Lyman, says the act simply gives too much power to the federal government to police speech. If enacted, she writes, the law could very well backfire on conservatives who support it.

“You don’t have to defend antisemitism to recognize the First Amendment dangers inherent in empowering federal agencies to crack down on campus speech,” Ms. Lyman writes. “Republicans may be supporting the bill now, but it’s generally conservative speech that gets throttled at universities.”

Not only would it empower the federal government to scrutinize protected speech at a microscopic level across the country, but it would also incentivize administrators to enforce strict limits on free speech because they would fear losing federal grant money if they did not comply with the law.

Opposition to the bill has been simmering since it was first introduced by Congressman Mike Lawler after the October 7 attacks in Israel. A free-speech absolutist advocacy group, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said the bill would criminalize protected speech if made law. In a letter to members of Congress in November, the organization said Congress was inviting a “draconian” crackdown on constitutional rights.

“If Congress enacts this provision into law, colleges and universities will be highly motivated to stamp out speech on one side of a hotly debated issue,” the group says. “The policies that institutions will adopt to avoid losing federal dollars will be viewpoint based prior restraints and they will likely be draconian.”