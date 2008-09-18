Blooms Are Booming At Garden Fund-raisers

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The roses at the New York Botanical Garden did not wither Tuesday night at the news of the markets and bank bailouts; neither, more importantly, did the chairman of the garden, Wilson Nolen, who rather was in his usually high spirits about the garden and its ability to weather any storm. What more could you expect from a man who goes by the name “Roly”? Cause for confidence could be found in the amount raised, $700,000, at the Rose Garden Dinner Dance, which honored Mr. Nolen and his wife, Eliot; their name identifies the garden’s greenhouses.

Geographically closer to the trauma of Wall Street was the Battery Conservancy’s annual luncheon yesterday. Yet again, the chatter did not dwell on the Dow, but rather focused on the park’s future, which includes an aquatic-themed carousel and poetry by Russell Shorto to appear on the Peter Minuit Plaza, in front of the Staten Island Ferry. The luncheon helps fund four of the park’s gardeners’ salaries. And the $300 ticket was a good value: Guests received a limited-edition hand-struck garden pot.

