Fashion Takes Center Stage, Literally

Tory Burch had the right idea for her spring 2009 presentation at Matthew Marks Gallery: Models showed the clothes while standing on a raised platform in the middle of the room, and guests gathered and mingled around it, a setup that gave everyone great views of the clothes and of each other. Seen: Marcia Mishaan, who’s planning a benefit for the New York University Child Study Center; Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, sporting perhaps the sleekest ponytail I have ever seen; Peggy Siegel, who today is helping Danielle Ganek host a luncheon for the new Kiera Knightley film “The Duchess”; the editor in chief of Glamour magazine, Cynthia Leive; the editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, Glenda Bailey; the fashion director of Elle Magazine, Joe Zee; the editor in chief of Hamptons Style, Kristina Stewart, and a stalwart fund-raiser for the Museum of the City of New York, Mark Gilbertson. (For a review of the collection, please see page 26.)

