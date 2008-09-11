Fashion Takes Center Stage, Literally

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tory Burch had the right idea for her spring 2009 presentation at Matthew Marks Gallery: Models showed the clothes while standing on a raised platform in the middle of the room, and guests gathered and mingled around it, a setup that gave everyone great views of the clothes and of each other. Seen: Marcia Mishaan, who’s planning a benefit for the New York University Child Study Center; Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, sporting perhaps the sleekest ponytail I have ever seen; Peggy Siegel, who today is helping Danielle Ganek host a luncheon for the new Kiera Knightley film “The Duchess”; the editor in chief of Glamour magazine, Cynthia Leive; the editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, Glenda Bailey; the fashion director of Elle Magazine, Joe Zee; the editor in chief of Hamptons Style, Kristina Stewart, and a stalwart fund-raiser for the Museum of the City of New York, Mark Gilbertson. (For a review of the collection, please see page 26.)

