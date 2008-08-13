It’s Summertime, and The Junior Fund-Raising’s Easy

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The summer months have long been considered off-season for fund-raising galas, but this year they have emerged as the high season to gather young donors.

The Museum of the City of New York held its inaugural Big Apple Bash for its Young Members Circle on Thursday, drawing more than 200 patrons officially between the ages of 21 and 39 — but, in reality, mostly under 30, and easily found on Facebook.

The guests, some of whom are pictured here, sipped acai berry vodka cocktails, listened to music selected by deejay Jake Bright (a banker by day and one of the more adorable junior circuit patrons about town), and walked through the museum’s exhibits — “Campaigning for President: New York and the American Election,” “Catholics in New York, 1808-1946,” and “New York Fast Forward: Neil Denari Builds on the High Line.” The event raised $11,000 for the museum.

Prospect Park’s Summer Soiree on July 24 drew 420 “junior” guests, and a more diverse crowd in terms of age and relationship status (some couples were even married). The event offered music by the deejays of Southpaw and electric boat rides, and raised $60,000.

Hudson River Park, the Morgan Museum & Library, and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts have also held junior events in the past month. In fact, the scene has been created dozens of times this summer: well-tanned and well-dressed women vying for the attention of well-cut, pink-shirted men as the sun beats down, then sets, creating the most romantic moment of the day.

Who else but young singles would want to meet strangers in the heat?

At the Museum of the City of New York’s party, one male guest made a deal with the female friend with whom he attended: If she got two potential dates for herself from the party, he’d pay for her ticket. Nothing has panned out so far.

Nonprofits are smart to tap into the already strong desire of young people at this time of year to be outdoors, explore the city, and meet people, but the genius of these events is that they also get the young set to cultivate enthusiasms and raise money, even if it’s just a little bit.

