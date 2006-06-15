Out & About

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The most moving sight at the Museum of Jewish Heritage’s luncheon last week was handbag maven Judith Leiber and her sister, Eva ECKER, standing side by side, just as they appeared in a photograph from their youth taken in the Budapest ghetto when their family name was Peto. “They look just the same,” a friend, Robert Rochlin, said (judge for yourself by comparing the two photographs at left). Guests at the event included Beverly Sills, Klara Silverstein, and the chairman of the museum, the Manhattan district attorney, Robert Morgenthau. But of course it was the Leiber handbags everyone was looking at.

The young supporters of the Lenox Hill Neighborhood House had a swanky soiree last week at a private club not too far away from the organization’s headquarters on the Upper East Side. By the looks of the crowd, it was clear that the preppy aesthetic is thriving. Behavior was so dignified (or, depending on your point of view, stiff), that guests refused to dance to the club and hip hop music played by the DJ, instead congregating by the candlelit dessert table.

At the latest installment of the Hudson Institute briefing series at the Four Seasons, Mortimer Zuckerman sounded alarm bells about terrorist attacks on American soil, which stirred up guest Barbara Winston. “We must engage engage the housewives, mobilize the American woman to have a chance in the war on terror,” Mrs. Winston said. “Right now the women aren’t listening.”

She included her own daughter, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an editor at Vogue, in this group. “She’s absorbed in her children and her work,” Mrs. Winston said. “But I’m concerned for my grandchildren!”

