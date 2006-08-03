Out & About

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A.L. GORDON
DRESSING FOR THE HEAT WAVE

New York’s social whirl was undeterred by the high temperatures this week. En route Tuesday to a special screening of Oliver Stone’s new film, “World Trade Center,” several guests happily posed on a broiling sidewalk — and looked remarkably cool doing so. They had air-conditioned SUVs to thank, as well as a sense of style that favored flowing, light fabrics. Another fashion approach was to go short, but only the young and lithe, such as cosmetics executive Olivia Chantecaille, dared take it.

Perhaps the smiles also came easily because of the destination: a dark, airconditioned theater. It was good enough for thousands of New Yorkers who have found the multiplex a perfect escape in the heat wave, and good enough for the socialites, too.

agordon@nysun.com

