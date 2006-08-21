Out & About

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

When journalist Meredith Berkman and psychotherapist Sarah Sternklar decided to organize an event in the Hamptons to show support for Israel, they had limited experience and only two weeks to put it together. But, they were driven by a sense of urgency related to the events in Lebanon and Israel.

“What we all felt was, ‘How can we sit here on summer vacation as if it’s any other time?’ We all needed something tangible to do. We couldn’t just sit and watch,” Ms. Berkman said.

Yesterday, when headlines carried news of Israeli bombing in Lebanon, the event, “Art for Israel,” drew hundreds to the Jewish Center in the Hamptons and raised $100,000. Families spread across the lawns and porches. Inside the building, the tables, walls, benches, and even bookshelves were used to display art that was on auction.

Children decorated flags to be sent to families in Israel, played soccer, and served as volunteers — many had also met earlier in the week to make signs and posters promoting the event. In fact, the children were some of the most zealous participants. Ms. Sternklar’s son, Benjamin, enlisted his father to help him bid against his Mom for a drawing in the auction.

“Our original idea was to show our kids how important it is to support Israel,” Ms. Berkman said. “It snowballed from there.”

Before this event, Ms. Berkman had never organized an event, nor had she asked for money, she said. But yesterday she and her co-chairwoman, Ms. Sternklar, looked like professional fund–raisers, monitoring attendees for check-in, making announcements at the microphone, and thanking guests for coming.

So how did they do it? “We called a network of other moms that we knew were passionate. Then it sprang up around us and got bigger and bigger,” Ms. Berkman said.

Key recruitment spots were the Golden Pear in Bridgehampton and the Jitney. “We made a rule that we’d only hold meetings in public spaces because everywhere we went, we’d run into someone and they’d want to get involved.”

In the end, the two friends, both members of B’nai Jeshurun, were overwhelmed by the response. “Everybody we asked for help agreed,” Ms. Sternklar said, noting that the store Goldberg’s had donated food, and dozens of artists and jewelry designers had donated their work for auction.

Those in Israel also helped. A friend of Ms. Sternklar’s who lives in Israel forwarded the flyer for the event onto her friends in the Hamptons. “[My friend] told me, ‘This is the first time I’ve had a smile on my face all month,'” Ms. Sternklar said.

The proceeds of the event are being donated to American Friends of Magen David Adom, which is running a Code Red fund-raising campaign to support Israel’s first aid and disaster services. “They supply 100% of the blood supply for the Israel Defense Forces and they’re on the ground helping as the rockets have been falling. Their services are critical,” Ms. Berkman said, noting that an anonymous member of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons had agreed to match the amount raised.