Out & About

The quiet of the estates on Georgica Pond in East Hampton ceased temporarily Saturday for the ‘Round the Pond Regatta, which brought out the area’s sailors and all their cheering friends.

Known for its privacy, the pond can be a hub of social and sports activity, and the regatta demonstrates the best of both, thanks to Peter and Lynn Tishman, who are the hosts of the party, where spectators watch the race and celebrate its victors.

“About 12 or 13 years ago, my wife and I decided, wouldn’t it be fun to have all the sailors come back after the race, have a drink, beer, or punch,” Mr. Tishman said yesterday while eyeing a nearly empty plate of chocolate-chip cookies leftover from the party. “Then we decided, if we’re going to go through all that effort, why not invite non-sailor friends.”

This year more than 150 people attended the regatta. It is one of the most beautiful invitations of the season, an elegant watercolor rendering of the home and the pond. Few invitees who receive it turn it down.

What makes the party special is that is honors a quiet, littleknown tradition of sailing on Georgica Pond, which these days gets attention for secretive dredging and the outrageous prices of the homes around it.

About 20 years ago, Mr. Tishman recalled, a core group of people who lived on the pond and enjoyed sailing formed a fleet and set up a racing schedule. The group decided that everyone would sail the same type of boat: a 12-foot beetle cat boat, a model that originated in the mid-19th century. The boat is appropriate for “a traditional area” where racing dates back to the turn of the century, Mr. Tishman said.

One does not need to live on Georgica Pond to be a part of the fleet. However, participants are united by their respect for the pond. “The reason people like the pond is it’s a step back in time. It’s very isolated,” Mr. Tishman said. “We like to stay here and avoid the congestion and the whole scene.”

It’s no surprise that the Tishmans aren’t frequent party throwers. “This is our one big event,” Mr. Tishman said.

And so the landlubbers sampled the sushi and sipped cocktails on the lushly landscaped patio in front of the Tishmans’ shingle-style home built 26 years ago (but looking like it was built 150 years ago). A few children jumped in the pool, watched over by a Baywatch-meets-Lilly Pulitzer lifeguard.

Those who wanted a closer view of the race took the path down to a small beachhead. About an hour and a half after the start of the race, boats came ashore with their sandy and salty occupants, such as Julie Clark Boak, who sailed Sapphire, a boat belonging to Cynthia Roe.

“It’s the best race of the summer. It’s one of the most complex,” Ms. Boak, who goes sailing every weekend, said.

The race results were posted on a board next to the bar and a brief ceremony formally announced top winners. John Kelly came in first place in Piscatore. Investment banker Alden Brewster, the son of the late Kingman Brewster and father of actress Jordanna Brewster, came in second in his boat Convent Bells, distinguished by its dark blue hull. Third place went to Tom Maheras sailing Thom Kat. Brothers Michael Schultz and Andy Schultz placed fourth and fifth, and Mr. Tishman took sixth place in his boat For Pete’s Sake, known by its tan bark sail. “The only reason I placed is that I had the great Charlie York in my boat,” Mr. Tishman said.

