Out & About

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

One of the fun pairs in the front-row seats at Fashion Week were the magazine editor Charla Krupp and the Broadway actress starring in “Grey Gardens,” Christine Ebersole. The two have been friends since they were classmates at New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., and not much has changed — Ms. Krupp wrote for the school newspaper, Ms. Ebersole starred in numerous high school theater productions — except the color of their hair (Ms. Ebersole was a redhead, Ms. Krupp a brunette). The parade of fashion was of interest to Ms. Ebersole because it was a subject of fascination for the two main characters in “Grey Gardens,” Edith Beale and her daughter, Edie. Ms. Ebersole shows off her own sense of style tonight when she performs a one-woman show as a benefit for the Actors’ Fund of America, perhaps with a wardrobe inspired by Lyn Devon or Oscar de la Renta, and styled with a little help from Ms. Krupp.

And that’s what the end of Fashion Week is all about: launching full-throttle into the benefit season, part of New York’s extended fashion show.