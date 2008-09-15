Super Bowl Stars Double As Champions for Children

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

How do New York’s Super Bowl champions prepare for an away game? With a few coach-endorsed Bellinis at Cipriani 42nd Street. On Friday night, before heading to St. Louis and defeating the Rams yesterday afternoon, several Giants players, including Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, and Antonio Pierce, joined their coach, Tom Coughlin, at the former bank-turned-gala venue for the annual Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation Champions for Children gala.

In addition to Bellinis, the pre-game fare included franks-in-blankets and tuna tartar hors d’oeuvres, but with fans surrounding them for autographs and photographs, the players didn’t have too much time to eat or drink.

“We’re happy to be here to help children with cancer,” safety Sammy Knight said.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation gives financial assistance to children with cancer, to cover household expenses, new treatments not covered by insurance, and emotional support services. Mr. Coughlin named the foundation after a player of his at Boston College, Jay McGillis, who died in 1992 of leukemia.

The event attracted serious Giants fans, who showed up in jerseys and carrying footballs for autographs. One high school football player, a student at Avon Old Farms in Avon, Conn., Patrick Wilson, even got to try on the Super Bowl ring belonging to Frank Mara, a son of the late Wellington Mara, who was president and co-chief executive of the Giants.

The event embraced young fans, but it also celebrated two of its most loyal fans who have stuck with the team through all its highs and lows: Ann Mara, the widow of Wellington, and Joan Tisch, the widow of Robert Preston Tisch. Tisch co-owned the team with Mara, holding the title chairman and co-chief executive. Both women are still very wedded to the team. John Mara, a son of Ann and Wellington, is president and chief executive officer, and Joan and Robert Preston have two sons in executive management: Steve is chairman, and Jonathan is treasurer.