Overwhelming American and Israeli Military Force Made Peace Possible in the Middle East

This is the exact opposite of President Biden’s failed policies.

The likelihood of a hostage deal and ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is a wonderful thing that will hopefully lead to a comprehensive peace deal.

President Trump’s diplomacy has been superb.

In my view, though, none of this would’ve been possible without the use of strong military action.

And to be clear, this is the exact opposite of President Biden’s failed policies.

From top to bottom, the Biden people constantly whined that any use of military force would cause an escalation in the Mideast war.

They were completely wrong.

In fact, it was the use of military force by Israel and the United States that is now ending the war.

Appeasement never works.

Peace through strength, including clear demonstrations of strength, does work.

From day one, Mr. Trump gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF an open hand to do what they needed to do.

Hamas is nothing more than bloodthirsty terrorists, cousins to Hezbollah’s bloodthirsty terrorists, all controlled by the bankers and puppeteers in Iran — who themselves are bloodthirsty terrorists.

Using unbelievable military force, however, Israel and America destroyed Iran.

In Gaza and elsewhere, the IDF destroyed Hamas.

Before that, the IDF destroyed Hezbollah.

Through several psychological intercepts, or advanced technology, or sheer military power, the IDF did what it knows to do best — destroy the enemy.

Just as soon as Mr. Biden was out the door and Mr. Trump came into the Oval, the entire situation changed in the Middle East.

All the nonsense, started years ago by President Obama, about peace deals with Iran was thrown out the window.

Peace is wonderful, but it has to be earned by strength.

Mr. Trump used other weapons — including trade and investment — to put together a broad coalition of allies in the Middle East who supported his diplomacy.

Mr. Trump is a master builder. He is a master statesman.

He should get a Nobel Peace Prize — except those who make that decision are all a bunch of lefties, socialists, anti-American globalists, and Davos-type UN hangers-on.

Even so, they ought to give it to him.

Yet what’s happened here through the judicious use of military force, is that freedom and the principles of Judeo-Christian values have been preserved.

And not only did Mr. Trump maintain Israeli freedom and independence, but he has protected freedom for America and the entire world.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.