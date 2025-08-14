Pam Bondi Announces Firing of DOJ Lawyer Who Hurled Sandwich at Border Patrol Agent

‘Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony,’ she says on X.

Pam Bondi has some choice words for a Justice Department employee who was arrested for hurling his sandwich at a Border Patrol agent patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C.

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER,” the attorney general said in a Thursday morning post on X regarding Sean Charles Dunn, who threw a submarine-style sandwich at the BPD officer. “Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ,” she added. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

In a viral video, the former trial attorney for the DOJ can be seen launching expletives toward a group of CBP officers and FBI agents as they patrol a nightclub district about a mile and a half from the White House on Sunday.

“You see these Fascists? Right here in our city,” Mr. Dunn can be heard saying to the group of bystanders. “F— you! F—you facists!”

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” he starts screaming while waving his sandwich as the law-enforcement officers cross the street. Mr. Dunn then leaves the street corner but quickly returns and eventually crosses the roadway to confront the officers, hurling insults at the law-enforcement officials, who refuse to interact.

He then turns his attention to CBP Agent Gregory Lairmore and wags his finger toward his face.

According to his arrest report, Mr. Dunn screamed “F— you! You f—ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city,” before walking away cursing and screaming. The report says he then walked back toward the officers before “winding his arm back” and launching his sub squarely into Agent Lairmore’s chest.

Mr. Dunn then tried to flee down the block but was chased by a group of law-enforcement who quickly apprehended him.

He was charged with violating U.S. code 18 — assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.

While being processed at a local Metropolitan Police Department precinct, Mr. Dunn confessed to committing the felonious act. “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” he said, according to the report.