A Diaper Bag With Buzz

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The sophisticated city mother needs a diaper bag that looks like anything but. Thanks to the Bumble Collection, a sleek new bag is at her fingertips. The company’s Queen Bee Honey bag ($300) is made from 100% Italian cowhide leather and boasts 18-karat-gold hardware. The bag is water resistant and the perfect size to tote when running out on errands with the little ones, but just as chic for storing mother’s everyday essentials. In addition to plenty of roomy pockets for holding baby items, the Queen Bee Honey bag features a removable clutch. For more information and to purchase, go to thebumblecollec tion.com.