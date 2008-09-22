Baby Bling With Bite

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Schlepping toys around for teething babies to chew on can be a cumbersome task for new mothers. Thanks to Smart Mom Jewelry, a practical and stylish option is available in the form of a collection of teething rings meant to be worn by the mother. Designed to assuage babies’ discomfort, Smart Mom Jewelry is wearable and easy to tote. Items are made out of federally approved silicone, and the material is nontoxic and completely free of chemicals and harmful substances. The collection includes necklaces, bracelets, and key chains. Pieces come in donut-hole shapes as well as heart shapes; a variety of colors promises to complement a mother’s changing wardrobe. For more information and to purchase, go to smartmomjewelry.com.