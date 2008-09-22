The New York Sun

Baby Bling With Bite

Schlepping toys around for teething babies to chew on can be a cumbersome task for new mothers. Thanks to Smart Mom Jewelry, a practical and stylish option is available in the form of a collection of teething rings meant to be worn by the mother. Designed to assuage babies’ discomfort, Smart Mom Jewelry is wearable and easy to tote. Items are made out of federally approved silicone, and the material is nontoxic and completely free of chemicals and harmful substances. The collection includes necklaces, bracelets, and key chains. Pieces come in donut-hole shapes as well as heart shapes; a variety of colors promises to complement a mother’s changing wardrobe. For more information and to purchase, go to smartmomjewelry.com.

