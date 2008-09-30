The New York Sun

Banishing the Post-Baby Bump

Divalysscious Moms
Even the most active New York City mother knows how grueling it can be to lose pregnancy pounds. Although exercise and dieting can help, the stubborn belly area is often slow to respond. The Belly Bandit ($39.95), a tummy wrap, was created to help new mothers reclaim their pre-pregnancy bodies. Made from compression material that reduces swelling, it is designed to take the tension off the lower back even as it helps tighten the abdominal muscles. According to the makers of the Belly Bandit, wrapping the stomach area soon after delivery can speed weight loss and tone the body; binding after a birth is a custom common among some Asian cultures. The product is available in black, white, and nude, and a couture collection ($49.95) features stylish prints, including zebra and plaid. For more information and to purchase, go to bellybandit.com.

