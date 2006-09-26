The New York Sun

Carrying It All

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

How many times have you had to struggle with carrying your toddler in one hand and a huge carryall in the other? Those that have tried this know it’s no small feat. The good news is, there is a new product that can carry all a mom’s necessities — cell phone, PDA, keys, wallet, and more — all while keeping her looking stylish and chic. The Gucci pouch with adjustable strap ($325) manages to do all this! It is the perfect size (5.5 inches by 7 inches) and comes with the signa ture Gucci strap, leather trim, and an outside pocket for easy reach. The bag is available in brown-and-black mono gram fabric, as well as chocolate guccissima leather.

For more information and to purchase, visit www.gucci.com.

