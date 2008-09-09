The New York Sun

Eco-Friendly to Baby’s Bottom

Divalysscious Moms
As the trend toward going “green” shows no signs of slowing, it was perhaps only natural that parents would seek products for children that are also eco-friendly. FuzziBunz ($19.95), a reusable cloth diapering system, employs a “pocket-style” construction. Its waterproof outer barrier keeps wetness from leaking, while a soft inner layer, made of fleece, rests gently against the skin. A “pocket” exists within the inner layer, which can be padded with absorbent materials for extra protection; the company’s Web site suggests hand towels, for instance. The diapers have adjustable snaps and stretchy elastic around the legs to accommodate growth, and are available in an array of bright colors, including pink and blue. For more information and to purchase, go to Fuzzibunz.com.

