This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

For the Boys.

Finding boy’s clothes is hard for parents who want their tot to be dressed differently from the other boys in his playgroup or classroom. Pure Boy Clothes, an online boutique that supplies only boy’s clothes, offers everything from classic Rolling Stones T-shirts, to Trash’s classic band T-shirts, to Kingsley, the brand made popular when Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (yes, a girl) wore it in People magazine. No traditional girl’s clothes are found here, but Joe’s Jeans (with a skull on the back pocket) and vintage hooded sweatshirts by City Rags allow boys to be as trendy as the girls their age. Finally! Prices vary from $15–$75. For more information and to purchase, please visit www.pureboyclothes.com.

www.divalyssciousmoms.com