The New York Sun

Join
National

Heads Up

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Heads Up
Heads Up

For the Boys.

Finding boy’s clothes is hard for parents who want their tot to be dressed differently from the other boys in his playgroup or classroom. Pure Boy Clothes, an online boutique that supplies only boy’s clothes, offers everything from classic Rolling Stones T-shirts, to Trash’s classic band T-shirts, to Kingsley, the brand made popular when Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (yes, a girl) wore it in People magazine. No traditional girl’s clothes are found here, but Joe’s Jeans (with a skull on the back pocket) and vintage hooded sweatshirts by City Rags allow boys to be as trendy as the girls their age. Finally! Prices vary from $15–$75. For more information and to purchase, please visit www.pureboyclothes.com.

www.divalyssciousmoms.com

Heads Up
Heads Up

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use