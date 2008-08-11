Refining Baby’s Palate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Feeding children can be all too harrowing a task. But thanks to Petite Palate ($58 for a packet of 24), a line of organic, nutritious baby food packed with flavor, mealtimes promise to be a lot more appetizing. Created by two chefs (and new mothers) who trained at London’s Cordon Bleu and the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, Petite Palate is designed to nurture infants’ and toddlers’ taste buds from the first bite. While jarred baby foods undergo a heating process to make them shelf-stable — destroying many of the vitamins and nutrients that exist naturally in the food — Petite Palate items are flash-frozen, maintaining the nutritional content and shelf life. The variety of meals, which are geared at instilling healthy dietary habits early on, includes lentil stew, purée of garnet yams, spinach potato purée, and banana peach blend. Available in New York City in the freezer sections at Whole Foods, Grace’s Marketplace, and Zabar’s. For more information, go to petitepalate.com.