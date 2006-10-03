The New York Sun

Security Blanket

With winter weather rapidly approaching, most New Yorkers are comforted by the thought of snuggling up in a warm fleece blanket. But what about babies? Instead of loose blankets piled in the crib, Halo — a purveyor of safe and healthy sleep environments — has created the SleepSack. The wearable blanket reduces the risk of “rebreathing” ($29.95) and is the only wearable bed covering that has been approved by the SIDS Alliance. For toddlers, the SleepSack includes two openings for the feet, so it doubles as cozy lounge wear. Designed from polyester fleece, the roomy sac is constructed with an inverted zipper so older siblings will not be able to unzip it. An embroidered design on the front reminds caregivers to place baby to sleep on their backs. Style is also important: SleepSack is available in nine designs and features various colors and ribbon trim decorated with cars, flowers, or jungle animals. For more information and to purchase, visit www.halosleep.com.

