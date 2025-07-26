The New York Sun

Peacemaker Trump Declares Ceasefire at Hand in Deadly Flare-up Between Cambodia and Thailand

The president says he threatened both sides with crippling tariffs if they refused to stop fighting.

Heng Sinith/AP
Displaced civilians ride on a tractor cart as they flee from the latest fighting between Cambodia and Thailand in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, on July 26, 2025. Heng Sinith/AP
LUKE FUNK
President Trump is burnishing his peacemaking credentials by playing a mediator’s role in the latest deadly conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

“Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace” after receiving personal calls from Mr. Trump, the president declared in a post on his Truth Social account Saturday.

“They have agreed to immediately meet.”

Border clashes have continued since Thursday between the Southeast Asian neighbors, with each accusing the other of starting the fighting.

More than 30 people are reported dead in the three days. Thousands of others have evacuated their homes, the Associated Press reports.

Mr. Trump is currently on a trip to Scotland to visit his golf courses and hold trade discussions with the United Kingdom and the European Union. He also described using trade as leverage in his discussions with Cambodia and Thailand.

He says he warned both countries that they risked steep tariffs if they didn’t end the conflict. Earlier on Saturday, Cambodia called for an “immediate” ceasefire with Thailand.

Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, says his country has agreed to a ceasefire “in principle” but adds that Thailand “would like to see the sincerity of the Cambodian side in this matter,” the BBC reports.

Mr. Trump says the conflict reminds him of recent fighting between India and Pakistan that he is taking credit for halting.

“It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both,” Mr. Trump says in another post.

Mr. Trump plans to impose a 36 percent tariff on most imports from Cambodia and Thailand starting on August 1 unless the countries reach trade agreements with his government.

Thailand and Cambodia have squabbled for decades over their border and ownership of the ancient Hindu temples Ta Moan Thom and 11th-century Preah Vihear, the CBC reports.

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

