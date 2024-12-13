Pelosi Hospitalized in Luxembourg During Congressional Trip To Commemorate Battle of the Bulge

A spokesperson for Speaker Pelosi, Ian Krager, says she will not be able to attend the rest of the event.

Speaker Pelosi is receiving treatment in a hospital in Luxembourg after suffering an injury during a trip with a congressional delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

A spokesperson for Mrs. Pelosi, Ian Krager, said on Friday that the former speaker “sustained an injury during an official engagement and was submitted to the hospital for evaluation.”

Mr. Krager said she is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.” However, she would not be able to attend the remainder of the commemoration.

The nature of the injury was not immediately clear in the statement. However, the Wall Street Journal reported she tripped and fell after a group photo.

He added Mrs. Pelosi “was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War Two — including her uncle Johnny.”

Mrs. Pelosi stepped down from her party’s leadership in the House in 2022, however, she did not resign and was re-elected for a 20th term in the November 5 election.