Pennsylvania Democrat Gets Slammed for Claiming No Biological Differences Prevent Men and Women From Competing Equally in Sports

‘There are elected officials like me who believe female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies,’ the lawmaker says.

A Democratic state senator from Pennsylvania who claimed that men have no physical advantages over women when competing in sports came under immediate attack Wednesday from Republican lawmakers.

“I want all girls to know that there are elected officials like me who believe female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies,” Senator Lindsey Williams said before a committee vote on the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which is aimed at keeping biological males out of female sports.

“I want all girls to know there are elected officials like me who would never underestimate your ability to beat a boy at their own sport, because that’s what the premise of this bill assumes, that female bodies are less than male bodies, that girls are at an automatic disadvantage, and can’t possibly compete against boys – even though girls do it every day.”

Ms. Williams’ claims of equal physical capabilities between men and women sparked widespread criticism, especially from Republicans in the state Senate.

“ This is about biology, right? This is our inherent nature, and I’ve been frustrated watching our young women struggle over the past several years to compete on a fair platform and have opportunities and victories swiped from them,” Republican Senator Dawn Keefer said during the hearing.

Even other Democrats weren’t fully on board. Democrat Sen. Timothy Kearney mentioned Lia Thomas — a transgender woman who won major events at the 2022 NCAA swimming championships — noting that she completed puberty as a male before beginning her transition. “I think we all agree that was something that probably should have been stopped,” Mr. Kearney said.

Ms. Williams’ scientifically challenged argument didn’t work, as the bill moved out of committee with a 7-4 vote, with all Republicans supporting the bill and all Democrats opposing it. The bill, which defines “sex” as strictly male or female and assigned at birth, is intended to prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports throughout grade school and college.

Ms. Williams dismissed the controversy surrounding transgender athletes in sports as nothing more than a fabricated political issue. “For what reason, other than political gain, are we spending time and taxpayer dollars on a completely made-up issue?” she said.

Recent statistics underscore the public’s growing resistance to transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. A New York Times/Ipsos survey earlier this year revealed that 79 percent of Americans believe biological males should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports — an opinion held by 67 percent of Democrats, no less. Of the 2,128 surveyed, the majority agreed that this practice undermines the integrity of women’s sports.

Furthermore, a United Nations report from last year unveiled startling trends regarding transgender athletes who were born male outperforming biological women. Findings in the study, “Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports,” show that nearly 900 female competitors have missed out on victories because they were defeated by transgender male-to-female athletes in more than 400 competitions across 29 different sports.

President Trump is also on board, signing an executive order in January that bans transgender girls and women from competing in public school and college sports. The NCAA followed suit, moving to restrict transgender athletes.