Pennsylvania’s Democratic Governor Signs Bill Banning ‘Hair Discrimination’

Governor Josh Shapiro, widely expected to run for president in 2028, says ‘for too long, Pennsylvanians have faced discrimination simply for hairstyles.’

Pennsylvania has become the 28th state to prohibit discrimination based on hair type, texture, or style.

The bill passed the Pennsylvania Senate 44-3 last week after being stalled in committee for years. Governor Josh Shapiro signed the CROWN Act into law on Tuesday during a ceremony at a West Philadelphia hair salon, solidifying protections for residents across the state.

The act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” amends the state’s Human Relations Act to clarify that the definition of race includes traits associated with it, such as hair texture and protective styles like braids, locs, and twists.

“Real freedom means being respected for who you are — no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to,” Mr. Shapiro said in a statement.

“For too long, many Pennsylvanians have faced discrimination simply for hairstyles that reflect their identity and culture — that ends today. I’m grateful to Speaker McClinton, Representative Mayes, and the advocates who worked to get this done. We’re building a Commonwealth where everyone is welcomed, respected, and protected,” he said.

The act, which inserts an amendment into the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, does not specify a penalty for violations.

The signing took place at Island Design Natural Hair Studio, where owner Lorraine Ruley shared firsthand accounts of the discrimination she claims her clients have faced. She described instances of customers feeling pressured to change their natural hair for job interviews or to comply with workplace standards, CBS News reported.

In one case, Ms. Ruley said a client asked to have their hair cut because their employer deemed them “unprofessional.” “The experience has been really heartbreaking, but I thank God for the opportunity to be here. And I just want to say natural hair rocks.”

The legislation was championed for years by state lawmakers, including prime sponsor Representative La’Tasha D. Mayes and House Speaker Joanna McClinton, both Democrats. The two were present at the bill signing and expressed joy that their efforts had culminated in bipartisan support.

“This is going to help people by making sure that wherever you work, or wherever you’re applying for a job, they can’t look at your hair and size you up, not based on your qualifications and all of the professional development you have and all of your education,” Ms. McClinton said. “They will not look at your hair and decide you can’t work here.”

Ms. McClinton also shared her personal experience, noting that she avoided wearing braids during law school and her seven years as a public defender over fears they would not be seen as respectable.

Advocates also highlighted the health implications of conforming to Eurocentric beauty standards. Adjoa B. Asamoah, an architect of the national CROWN Act movement, pointed to the health risks associated with chemical straighteners.

“With an undeniable correlation between the use of chemical relaxers and the increased likelihood of developing uterine fibroids and cancer, the cost of conformity is simply too expensive,” Ms. Asamoah said at the bill signing, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

When asked about potential challenges from a future federal administration, Mr. Shapiro was combative. “This is law. I don’t care what Donald Trump says. We make the laws here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we will protect the Crown Act.”