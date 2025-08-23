The New York Sun

Pentagon Chief Fires Intelligence Director Following Iran Strike Assessment Controversy

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse became the 23rd DIA director in 2023 after serving as director of intelligence for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, dismissed Friday as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on May 2, 2024. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
JOSEPH CURL

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, marking the latest in a series of high-level military terminations under the Trump administration.

The firing, first reported by the Washington Post, comes months after the DIA’s preliminary assessment of U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities contradicted President Trump’s public characterization of the operation’s success. The assessment, details of which were leaked to news outlets, concluded that the June strikes had set back Iran’s nuclear program by only a few months rather than the “decades” claimed by the administration.

“Lt. Gen Kruse will no longer serve as DIA Director,” a senior defense official told Fox News on Friday. Deputy Director Christine Bordine will serve as acting director effective immediately.

Following the June strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, Mr. Trump declared in a national address that “Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated” and that the strikes had set back Tehran’s nuclear program “basically decades.” However, the DIA’s low-confidence assessment painted a more modest picture of the operation’s impact.

At a news conference following the Iran strikes, Mr. Hegseth defended the operation’s effectiveness and criticized media coverage of the DIA assessment. “It’s like in your DNA and in your blood to cheer against Trump because you want him not to be successful so bad. You have to cheer against the efficacy of these strikes. You have to hope maybe they weren’t effective.”

The Pentagon adjusted its assessment in July, stating that Iran’s nuclear program had been set back one to two years.

Senator Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized the firing in a statement Friday.

“The firing of yet another senior national security official underscores the Trump administration’s dangerous habit of treating intelligence as a loyalty test rather than a safeguard for our country,” Mr. Warner said. “General Kruse is a career military officer with decades of distinguished, non-partisan service to our nation, making this ouster all the more troubling.”

General Kruse, who  in 2023 became the 23rd DIA director, previously served as director of intelligence for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command from 2016 to 2019.

The DIA dismissal is part of a broader shakeup of military leadership. Two additional naval officers were also removed from their positions Friday: Rear Admiral Milton Sands, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, and Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore, chief of the Navy Reserve.

Admiral Sands, a Navy SEAL veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, previously held leadership roles in U.S. Special Operations Command. Admiral Lacore, a naval aviator with 1,300 flight hours, commanded nearly 60,000 reserve personnel across the Navy and Marine Corps and previously served as commanding officer of the U.S. base in Djibouti. The reasons for their dismissals were not disclosed.

In recent months, the Trump administration has removed several other senior military officials, including Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with the Navy’s top officer, the Air Force’s second-highest-ranking officer, and the top lawyers for three military service branches.

Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin also announced his retirement earlier this week, cutting short his four-year term after serving only two years.

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

