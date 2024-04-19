Person Sets Self on Fire Outside Trump’s Hush Money Trial, Is Rushed Away on a Stretcher

The fire was extinguished Friday shortly after a jury and alternates had been seated in Mr. Trump’s criminal case.

A person who set him- or herself on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where President Trump’s hush money trial is taking place has been rushed away on a stretcher.

The fire was extinguished Friday shortly after a jury and alternates had been seated in Mr. Trump’s criminal case. A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People then rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away.

Emergency responders then rushed the person away on a stretcher.

The identity of the person, and the motive for setting him- or herself on fire was unknown on Friday afternoon.

President Trump arrives at Manhattan criminal court at New York, Friday, April 19, 2024. Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in Mr. Trump’s hush money case just minutes earlier, drawing the first criminal trial of a former president a step closer to opening statements.

The fire happened in a park across the street from the courthouse that has been a gathering point for protesters and press outlets covering jury selection for Mr. Trump’s trial.

Lawyers spent days quizzing dozens of New Yorkers to choose the panel that has vowed to put their personal views aside and impartially judge whether the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is guilty or not. The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher, and multiple lawyers.

The trial will place Mr. Trump at a Manhattan courtroom for weeks.