PETA Investigator Accuses Butterball Workers of Sexually Abusing Turkeys Before Slaughter

‘[People] just don’t know what happens to the birds before they end up in the meat case.’

An undercover investigator for animal rights group PETA says you may want to think twice if you were planning on buying a Butterball brand turkey for Thanksgiving, with shocking revelations of animal abuse, including sexual abuse, at the slaughterhouse.

“When people go to the grocery store, and they see Butterball or other turkeys all wrapped up in plastic, they just don’t know what happens to the birds before they end up in the meat case,” said the undercover investigator on a video posted on PETA’s Instagram page detailing the horrors he uncovered after recently infiltrating an unspecified slaughterhouse for Butterball LLC.

“I mean, how could they,” The man, whose face was obscured behind a shadow, added.

The investigation uncovered a series of disturbing incidents at the plant. Workers were allegedly observed engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with restrained turkeys, including groping and assaulting the birds’ cloacas.

The footage also captured other instances of physical abuse, with one employee manhandling one turkey and another admitting to violently kicking a bird. In one unsettling scene, a worker appeared to be sitting on one of the turkeys.

The secret investigator even recorded a conversation between himself and a slaughterhouse worker who boasted about abusing one of the turkeys.

“I kicked the f— out of the m———-,” the work said to the investigator who responded with, “His f—— eyeball popped out.”

The video is the latest in a long line of blunt campaigns by the animal rights group to sway the public to reconsider eating Turkey during Thanksgiving, including posting billboards near elementary schools that show a bloody and decapitated “hand turkey” drawing in 2022.

On Monday, PETA plans to take to the streets of Washington, DC, in advance of the White House’s Turkey pardon tradition with a “Hell on Wheels” turkey delivery truck that blares the sound of distressed turkeys wailing in pain along with messages urging people to go vegan.