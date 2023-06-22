The New York Sun

Join
National

Pilot, Crew of Titan Submersible Believed Dead, Expedition Company Says, as Debris Found on Ocean Floor Near Wreck of Titanic

The announcement came as the critical 96-hour mark passed when breathable air could have run out.

OceanGate Expeditions via AP
The submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. OceanGate Expeditions via AP
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The company leading the Titan submersible trip says the five missing crew members are believed to be dead.

OceanGate Expeditions on Thursday says its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet “have sadly been lost.”

OceanGate did not provide details Thursday when the company announced the “loss of life” in a statement or how officials knew the crew members perished.

The vessel’s 96-hour oxygen supply likely ended early Thursday.

The company has been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

The announcement followed the disclosure by the U.S. Coast Guard that a debris field had been found at the bottom of the ocean near the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, and the critical 96-hour mark passed when breathable air could have run out.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordEventsWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use