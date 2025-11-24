Planned Muslim-Centered Community in Texas Rebrands as ‘The Meadow’ After Months of Investigations

The developers say the new name will ‘better describe the beautiful property and the inclusive, family-centered, mixed-use, master-planned community.

After months of investigations and allegations that a planned Muslim-centered community in Texas would implement Sharia law, the planners of the East Plano Islamic Center are doubling down on their efforts to build their community, but under a different name.

The planned development, originally known as EPIC City, became the subject of several state and federal investigations as Republicans expressed concerns that the community would impose Sharia law and discriminate against Jewish and Christian residents. In May, the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, posted on X that the state halted “any construction” of the development.

Following months of investigations and delays, the developers, Community Capital Partners, have rebranded in an attempt to counter “confusion” about the planned community. Now, it is called the Meadow.

“In light of some public confusion over whether the development would become a separate municipality, Community Capital Partners chose to change the name of the development from EPIC City to The Meadow to better describe the beautiful property and the inclusive, family-centered, mixed-use, master-planned community being designed,” Community Capital Partners told the Dallas Morning News.

The developers are expected to submit plans for the newly renamed community in the coming weeks.

The EPIC City website is in the process of being rebuilt and simply displays a message that reads, “New website coming soon!”

The development will include more than 1,000 homes, a K-12 faith-based school, a mosque, retail stores, a community college, a sports field, and assisted living housing.

Four statewide investigations were launched into the planned development. Officials alleged that the community would violate the Texas Fair Housing Act and harm investors.

A federal investigation was launched into allegations that EPIC City would discriminate against people of other religions. However, that probe was closed in June. Meanwhile, the Texas Workforce Commission closed its investigation into its fair housing allegations in September.

The planners of the community have repeatedly sought to push back on concerns that it would impose Sharia law.

A lawyer for EPIC City, Dan Cogdell, has denied that the city would exclude Christians or Jews. “All they want to do is to build a community that allows them to live together with people who value family and faith,” he told CBS News in April.

Mr. Cogdell also said it is an “absolute lie” to suggest that anyone associated with EPIC City “follows Sharia law or is in favor of Sharia law.”

In a post on Facebook, the page for EPIC City said that “state and federal law will be followed” in the proposed community and added, “The only people talking about isolation, exclusivity and ‘Sharia’ law are some of our elected officials, not us.”