Player Arrested in Death of American Hockey Star, Adam Johnson, Who Was Slashed in Throat During Game

Police at South Yorkshire, England, have made an arrest for the death of a former National Hockey League player, American Adam Johnson, who died during a British Elite League game in October after the skate of an opposing player cut his throat.

After the arrest Tuesday, police did not disclose the identity of the person taken into custody, simply saying in a press release that they had “arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter.”

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a statement.

Detective Horsfall added that the police department had been “speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

The likely “suspect” is the hockey player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck, Matt Petgrave. The incident happened after he crashed into Johnson during the October 28 game. In a disturbing video of the incident, Johnson is seen skating to the bench holding his neck after it was cut, covering the ice with blood. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness, and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process,” Mr. Horsfall said. “Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.”

Johnson was from Hibbing, Minnesota. He played for two years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and then with the Pittsburgh Penguins before leaving the NHL to play for the Nottingham Panthers in the British Elite League.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him,” the Panthers said in a statement after his death. “The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

After the incident, Johnson received emergency treatment at the game. Screens were put up around him as he received treatment, and fans were eventually asked to leave the arena, as the game was called early.