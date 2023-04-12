Poem of the Day: ‘A Well-Worn Story’ 

Dorothy Parker, in fine, utterly characteristic bitter fettle, shows us not the cruelty of April, but a cruelty in April.

As we shall be reminded by Friday’s Poem of the Day, T. S. Eliot named April “the cruellest month.” In today’s selection for this week of April poetry, Dorothy Parker (1893–1967), in fine, utterly characteristic bitter fettle, shows us not the cruelty of April, but a cruelty in April. In common-meter abab quatrains, she relates, as the title tells us, a “well-worn story,” in which a man appears as a figure of stone and metal, while the woman he doesn’t love bleeds her heart out through her gown, a humiliating “wet red stain.” Having spoiled her good dress, in the end she proceeds, equally humiliatingly, to “spoil a page with rhymes,” telling about it.

A Well-Worn Story

by Dorothy Parker



In April, in April,

My one love came along,

And I ran the slope of my high hill

To follow a thread of song.

His eyes were hard as porphyry

With looking on cruel lands;

His voice went slipping over me

Like terrible silver hands.

Together we trod the secret lane

And walked the muttering town.

I wore my heart like a wet, red stain

On the breast of a velvet gown.

In April, in April,

My love went whistling by,

And I stumbled here to my high hill

Along the way of a lie.

Now what should I do in this place

But sit and count the chimes,

And splash cold water on my face

And spoil a page with rhymes.

___________________________________________



