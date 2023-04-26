Poem of the Day: ‘Advice to Her Son on Marriage’ 

Jonathan Swift (1667–1745) once called his countrywoman and friend Mary Barber (1685–1755) “the best Poetess of both kingdoms,” Ireland and England. This was a judgment not universally acknowledged, particularly among her fellow poetesses. Still, Swift’s patronage ensured the success of Barber’s 1734 “Poems on several occasions,” which is why we have come to hear of her at all. Her body of work consists largely of poems about, and meant for the edification of, her numerous children.



Today’s Poem of the Day, in tetrameter couplets, exemplifies Barber’s bent for gently satirical instruction. Her marital advice is largely unimpeachable, including the admonition to bother with personal hygiene, even when no one but your wife is there to smell you. The poem ends, however, with a pinch of larger social commentary. A husband, Barber says, should aid his wife in improving her mind by giving her women authors to read, as models for her own aspiration. Presumably one day she too will need to advise her son in his own marital adventures, and for this and other eventualities it is good to prepare the intellect.

Advice to Her Son on Marriage

by Mary Barber



from The Conclusion of a Letter to the Rev. Mr C—



When you gain her Affection, take care to preserve it;

Lest others persuade her, you do not deserve it.

Still study to heighten the Joys of her Life;

Not treat her the worse, for her being your Wife.

If in Judgment she errs, set her right, without Pride:

‘Tis the Province of insolent Fools, to deride.

A Husband’s first Praise, is a Friend and Protector:

Then change not these Titles, for Tyrant and Hector.

Let your Person be neat, unaffectedly clean,

Tho’ alone with your wife the whole Day you remain.

Chuse Books, for her study, to fashion her Mind,

To emulate those who excell’d of her Kind.

Be Religion the principal Care of your Life,

As you hope to be blest in your Children and Wife:

So you, in your Marriage, shall gain its true End;

And find, in your Wife, a Companion and Friend.



___________________________________________



