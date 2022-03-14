Poem of the Day: ‘After the Winter’

Born in Jamaica, the lyric poet Claude McKay (1889–1948) was a prominent voice in the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s. A Communist in his youth, yet drawn by an intuition of divine mystery, he ultimately experienced a conversion to Catholicism. The best of his poems engage the tension between the large conversation of the poetic tradition in English and his own desire for a place inscribed in that tradition. “After the Winter,” for example, combines the alternating tetrameter and trimeter lines of common meter with a re-imagining of Yeats’s “Lake Isle of Innisfree,” in a seasonless Jamaican paradise set apart not only from the anxious contingencies of urban life, but from time itself.

AFTER THE WINTER

by Claude McKay

Some day, when trees have shed their leaves

And against the morning’s white

The shivering birds beneath the eaves

Have sheltered for the night,

We’ll turn our faces southward, love,

Toward the summer isle

Where bamboos spire the shafted grove

And wide-mouthed orchids smile.



And we will seek the quiet hill

Where towers the cotton tree,

And leaps the laughing crystal rill,

And works the droning bee.

And we will build a cottage there

Beside an open glade,

With black-ribbed blue-bells blowing near,

And ferns that never fade.

———————————————

