Poem of the Day: ‘Alone’

God tends to give poets strong wills to drive their bodies, mainly because they need it — often abusing their health as systematically as they can. It’s Edgar Allan Poe (1809–1849), of course, who comes to the American mind. In 1829 he wrote a set of tetrameter couplets, already at age 20 looking back at his childhood and seeing his distance from other children and the ghosthounds that would chivy him into alcohol and an early grave. In “Alone,” he remembers that as a child he would look up at “the cloud that took the form… / Of a demon in my view”—proof, if proof were needed, that the haunting he felt was from the beginning.

Alone

by Edgar Allan Poe

From childhood’s hour I have not been

As others were—I have not seen

As others saw—I could not bring

My passions from a common spring—

From the same source I have not taken

My sorrow—I could not awaken

My heart to joy at the same tone—

And all I lov’d—I lov’d alone—

Then—in my childhood—in the dawn

Of a most stormy life—was drawn

From ev’ry depth of good and ill

The mystery which binds me still—

From the torrent, or the fountain—

From the red cliff of the mountain—

From the sun that ’round me roll’d

In its autumn tint of gold—

From the lightning in the sky

As it pass’d me flying by—

From the thunder, and the storm—

And the cloud that took the form

(When the rest of Heaven was blue)

Of a demon in my view—

