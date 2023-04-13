The New York Sun

Join
Arts+

Poem of the Day: ‘April’ 

A particularly portable poem, good for tucking in the pocket of the mind.&nbsp;Read it twice with attention, and you have it forever.

Via Wikimedia Commons
Thomas Rowlandson: 'Easterly Winds,' detail. Via Wikimedia Commons
EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM
EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM

There’s much to be said in praise of the small poem. For one thing, small poems, like today’s Poem of the Day by Sara Teasdale (1884–1933), are easy to memorize. In fact, Teasdale’s “April” is a particularly portable poem, good for tucking in the pocket of the mind: two brief quatrains, tetrameter resolving into trimeter in the last line, rhymes in the second and fourth lines of each stanza. Read it twice with attention, and you have it forever.

For another thing, a small poem may be potent in its imagery and concentrated mood. In eight lines, Teasdale sketches the chanciness of spring and the determination to believe in its coming despite the lack of evidence. As much as this is a child’s poem, with a child’s simple observations, it is at the same time a poem about the conviction of things not seen, yet perceived inwardly. Though a small poem, it holds in its brief space the largeness of a child’s hopeful vision, befitting our week of April poetry here in The New York Sun.

April 
by Sara Teasdale 
 
The roofs are shining from the rain. 
The sparrows twitter as they fly, 
And with a windy April grace 
The little clouds go by. 

Yet the back-yards are bare and brown 
With only one unchanging tree — 
I could not be so sure of Spring 
Save that it sings in me.

___________________________________________ 

With “Poem of the Day,” The New York Sun offers a daily portion of verse selected by Joseph Bottum with the help of the North Carolina poet Sally Thomas, the Sun’s associate poetry editor. Tied to the day, or the season, or just individual taste, the poems are drawn from the deep traditions of English verse: the great work of the past, together with the living poets who keep those traditions alive. The goal is always to show that poetry can still serve as a delight to the ear, an instruction to the mind, and a tonic for the soul.

EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM
EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM

Mr. Bottum is the author of eight books, including An Anxious Age and The Decline of the Novel. Director of the Classics Institute at Dakota State University, he has written over 800 essays, poems, reviews, and short stories in publications from the Atlantic to the Washington Post. His poetry collections include The Fall & Other Poems and The Second Spring, and he has received a 2019 Christopher Medal for his poetry in the year’s best children’s book. He lives in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use