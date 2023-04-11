Poem of the Day: ‘Aprilian’

For a week of poetry about the month of April — which began on Monday with the General Prologue to Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales and ends on Friday with the first part of T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land” — The New York Sun today features “Aprilian,” a poem that Bliss Carman (1861–1929) included in his 1922 volume, “Later Poems.”

Back in October, the Sun offered an 1894 poem by Bliss — who would be proclaimed the poet laureate of Canada, crowned with a wreath made from maple leaves, when, late in life, he left the United States to make a financially desperate reading tour of his native Canada.



It’s especially appropriate to include “Aprilian” in this week of April poetry, since Bliss Carmen’s birthday comes this month, the poet born on April 5 in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. The poem is a charming 16-line verse about the feeling that comes with April. It’s also a fine study in a way to use “half meter”: one of the interesting forms of English verse, in which three-foot lines somehow manage to draw our ear into hearing ballad meter instead of a strict trimeter.

Ballad (or hymn or “common”) meter consists of alternating four- and three-foot lines, as heard in thousands of ballads and hymns: “Amàzing gràce, how swèet the sòund / That sàved a wrètch like mè.” As Emily Dickinson and other poets knew, however, a run of three-foot lines can suggest this ballad form, even though the first and third lines in a rhymed quatrain are a foot short.



In “Aprilian,” Carman helps establish that sense by giving the first and third lines what’s called a feminine ending, with an unstressed syllable at the end of the line (“sunshine” and “gladness,” with the masculine rhyme of “bloom” and “room” for the seond and fourth lines). The April of the poet’s memory is a young man’s month, knowledgeable about the past but unburdened by the sorrows of that past: “With her there was no shadow.” And the poem ends with a hint that the speaker is now sorrow-laden — not dwelling in youthful April but only remembering its old joys.

Aprilian

by Bliss Carman



When April came with sunshine

And showers and lilac bloom,

My heart with sudden gladness

Was like a fragrant room.



Her eyes were heaven’s own azure,

As deep as God’s own truth.

Her soul was made of rapture

And mystery and youth.



She knew the sorry burden

Of all the ancient years,

Yet could not dwell with sadness

And memory and tears.



With her there was no shadow

Of failure nor despair,

But only loving joyance.

O Heart, how glad we were!

