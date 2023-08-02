Poem of the Day: ‘archy confesses’

Don Marquis (1878–1937) was the “Sun Dial” columnist for the evening edition of The New York Sun when he invented the characters Archy and Mehitabel in 1916. It was as peculiar and wonderful a conceit as an American newspaper writer ever attempted, since Archy is a poetry-writing cockroach, while Mehitabel is an alley cat who claims she was Cleopatra in a previous life. And for two decades, Marquis’s columns would regularly feature communications from the cockroach.



The problem Archy faced was that he could write only by throwing himself at the keys of Marquis’s typewriter at night, when the office was empty. That made it impossible for the poor cockroach to use capitalization (until, in a later poem called “CAPITALS AT LAST,” Archy discovered the shift-lock key). The limited punctuation in the notes and poems came from the exhaustion of throwing himself at the keys, as Archy tried to limit his battering.

Archy, the cockroach-poet. Via Wikimedia Commons.

And the voice . . . ah, yes, the sentimental tough-guy voice the cockroach used in his notes and modernist poetry. It would be tempting to trace the typing tricks to the eccentric typography of E.E. Cummings’s poetry, but Cummings’s first book, “Tulips and Chimneys” didn’t appear until 1923, long after the 1916 start for Archy in the Sun. Marquis first collected the poems in book form in the 1927 “archy and mehitabel,” illustrated by George Herriman (creator of the Krazy Kat comic strip). Two later volumes would follow — “archys life of mehitabel” (1933) and “archy does his part” (1935) — after Marquis had moved to the Tribune.



Today’s Poem of the Day appeared in the Sun and was reprinted in that first book. The line breaks obscure the fact that the poem is basically rhymed tetrameter couplets in a loose dactylic trot. (Try it like this: The fish wife curse and the laugh of the horse: / Shakespeare and I are frequently coarse.) The poetic cockroach puts himself in the company of the great, as a way of justifying his common phrasings and wry comments of the social scene — in this case his interest in the lowbrow comedy of the working classes.



archy confesses

by Don Marquis



coarse

jocosity

catches the crowd

shakespeare

and i

are often

low browed



the fish wife

curse

and the laugh

of the horse

shakespeare

and i

are frequently

coarse



aesthetic

excuses

in bill s behalf

are adduced

to refine

big bill s

coarse laugh



but bill

he would chuckle

to hear such guff

he pulled

rough stuff

and he liked

rough stuff



hoping you

are the same



archy

___________________________________________

