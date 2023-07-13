Poem of the Day: ‘For Junior Gilliam (1928–1978)’

The 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers were as great as a National League team ever got — at least in their hitting and fielding. Their pitching, alas, was merely good, which is why they still couldn’t get by the Yankees in the World Series. That would have to wait till 1955, when a weaker Dodgers team managed at last to defeat their hated crosstown rivals.



And a key piece of that 1953 team was Jim “Junior” Gilliam, the second-baseman who was brought up from the minors to receive 100 walks, score 125 runs, and lead the league in triples. Deservedly being named the Rookie of the Year, he took over second base, giving a solid double-play partner to the Dodger’s great-fielding shortstop, Pee Wee Reese, and allowing Jackie Robinson to platoon at third and the outfield — with the added benefit of granting some rest to the third-baseman, Billy Cox, who responded with the best year of his career. The infield finished off Gil Hodges at first.



You can read about those Dodgers in Roger Kahn’s classic 1972 baseball book, “The Boys of Summer.” Or appreciate Gilliam in today’s Poem of the Day, 1978 verses by B.H. Fairchild (born 1942). Mr. Fairchild’s breakthrough into major acclaim came with his 1998 collection, “The Art of the Lathe.” And that book includes “Body and Soul,” a long poem that features the teenaged Mickey Mantle in a semi-pro game among the oilfields of Oklahoma. It is, by our estimation, the greatest narrative poem of the past 30 years, and proof of the poet’s ongoing sense of baseball as somewhere near the center of the American story.



In the earlier poem, “For Junior Gilliam (1928–1978),” Mr. Fairchild writes, mostly in a loose tetrameter, about his own youth: listening to baseball games, reading baseball cards, and imagining himself on the the Dodgers’ team. Imagining himself as their graceful second-baseman. With Gilliam’s death in 1978, Mr. Fairchild writes, “The inning’s over. You’re in the shadows now. / But summers past you taught us how to play / the pivot (or how to dream of it).”

For Junior Gilliam (1928–1978)

by B.H. Fairchild



In the bleak, bleacherless corner

of my rightfield American youth,

I killed time with bubble gum

and baseball cards and read the stats

and saw a sign: your birthday was mine.



And so I dreamed: to rise far

from Kansas skies and fenceless outfields

where flies vanished in the summer sun.

To wake up black in Brooklyn,

to be a Bum and have folks call me Junior

and almost errorless hit .280 every year

and on the field, like you, dance double plays,

make flawless moves, amaze the baseball masses.



You would turn, take the toss from Reese,

lean back and, leaping past the runner’s cleats,

wing the ball along a line reeled out

from home and suddenly drawn taut

with a soft pop in Hodges’ crablike glove.

And we went wild in Kansas living rooms.



The inning’s over. You’re in the shadows now.

But summers past you taught us how to play

the pivot (or how to dream of it).

And when one day they put me in at second,

I dropped four easy ones behind your ghost,

who plays a perfect game.

___________________________________________

