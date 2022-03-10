Poem of the Day: ‘I Am a Little World Made Cunningly’

In this sonnet, with its modified Petrarchan rhyme scheme, the speaker envisions himself as a fallen world, in whose ultimate fiery destruction lies the hope of restoration.

In 1615, John Donne (1572–1631) entered, with some reluctance, into holy orders in the Church of England. His sequence of Holy Sonnets, addressing God, reflect the internal conflict of one who submits unwillingly to, believes imperfectly in, and loves inadequately the great object of his submission, belief, and love. In this sonnet, with its modified Petrarchan rhyme scheme, the speaker envisions himself as a fallen world, in whose ultimate fiery destruction lies the hope of restoration.

Holy Sonnet V: I Am a Little World Made Cunningly

by John Donne

I am a little world made cunningly

Of elements and an angelic sprite,

But black sin hath betray’d to endless night

My world’s both parts, and oh both parts must die.

You which beyond that heaven which was most high

Have found new spheres, and of new lands can write,

Pour new seas in mine eyes, that so I might

Drown my world with my weeping earnestly,

Or wash it, if it must be drown’d no more.

But oh it must be burnt; alas the fire

Of lust and envy have burnt it heretofore,

And made it fouler; let their flames retire,

And burn me O Lord, with a fiery zeal

Of thee and thy house, which doth in eating heal.

