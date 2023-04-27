Poem of the Day: ‘In the Past’

Promise is a deadly thing. Cyril Connolly once described it as though promise were an English disease: a condition that elevates young writers and then leaves them unfulfilled — that makes them shoot to green heights and then go to seed.



Trumbull Stickney (1874–1904) gives us a American picture of promise unfulfilled. He died young, of a brain tumor at age thirty, but even his works from his twenties are not yet what his promise might have promised. And make no mistake, Stickney had promise. He was editor of the Harvard Monthly while an undergraduate and then became the first American to earn a doctorate of letters from the Sorbonne. He returned to teach Classics at Harvard only a year before his death.



“In the Past” is an odd and interesting construction that shows both his promise and its unfulfillment. In eleven quatrains, rhymed abab, he deliberately wavers between trimeter and tetrameter, leaving us as uncertain as the poem’s boatman. The speaker emerges as a dead soul, lost on a dead lake — and “That boatman am I.” And yet, sometimes the light breaks through the sad, dead depression of a lost soul — and “The heart is alive of the boatman there: / That boatman am I.”

In the Past

by Trumbull Stickney



There lies a somnolent lake

Under a noiseless sky,

Where never the mornings break

Nor the evenings die.



Mad flakes of colour

Whirl on its even face

Iridescent and streaked with pallour;

And, warding the silent place,



The rocks rise sheer and gray

From the sedgeless brink to the sky

Dull-lit with the light of pale half-day

Thro’ a void space and dry.



And the hours lag dead in the air

With a sense of coming eternity

To the heart of the lonely boatman there:

That boatman am I,



I, in my lonely boat,

A waif on the somnolent lake,

Watching the colours creep and float

With the sinuous track of a snake.



Now I lean o’er the side

And lazy shades in the water see,

Lapped in the sweep of a sluggish tide

Crawled in from the living sea;



And next I fix mine eyes,

So long that the heart declines,

On the changeless face of the open skies

Where no star shines;



And now to the rocks I turn,

To the rocks, around

That lie like walls of a circling sun

Wherein lie bound



The waters that feel my powerless strength

And meet my homeless oar

Labouring over their ashen length

Never to find a shore.



But the gleam still skims

At times on the somnolent lake,

And a light there is that swims

With the whirl of a snake;



And tho’ dead be the hours i’ the air,

And dayless the sky,

The heart is alive of the boatman there:

That boatman am I.

