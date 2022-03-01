Poem of the Day: ‘Lines Written in Early Spring’

With “Poem of the Day,” The New York Sun offers a daily portion of verse selected by the Sun’s poetry editor, Joseph Bottum of Dakota State University, with the help of a North Carolina poet, Sally Thomas. Tied to the day, or the season, or just individual taste, the poems will be typically drawn from the lesser-known portion of the history of English verse. In the coming months we will be reaching out to contemporary poets for examples of current, primarily formalist work, to show that poetry can still serve as a delight to the ear, an instruction to the mind, and a tonic for the soul.



In 1798, William Wordsworth (1770–1850) and Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772–1834) joined to produce Lyrical Ballads, the book that began the great run of British Romantic poetry. In tetrameter quatrains, Wordsworth’s ‘Lines Written in Early Spring’ captures that early blossoming, its rollicking energy in tension with its somber theme.

Lines Written in Early Spring

by William Wordsworth

I heard a thousand blended notes,

While in a grove I sate reclined,

In that sweet mood when pleasant thoughts

Bring sad thoughts to the mind.



To her fair works did Nature link

The human soul that through me ran;

And much it grieved my heart to think

What man has made of man.



Through primrose tufts, in that green bower,

The periwinkle trailed its wreaths;

And ’tis my faith that every flower

Enjoys the air it breathes.



The birds around me hopped and played,

Their thoughts I cannot measure:—

But the least motion which they made

It seemed a thrill of pleasure.



The budding twigs spread out their fan,

To catch the breezy air;

And I must think, do all I can,

That there was pleasure there.



If this belief from heaven be sent,

If such be Nature’s holy plan,

Have I not reason to lament

What man has made of man?