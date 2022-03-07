Poem of the Day: ‘My Letters, All Dead Paper’

The ‘dead paper’ that comprises a series of love letters is animated and illuminated by the words inscribed on it, even as the speaker herself is brought to life by those words.

Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1806–1861) was considered a serious contender for the post of British poet laureate, ultimately awarded to Alfred, Lord Tennyson, following the death of William Wordsworth in 1850. Her “Sonnets from the Portuguese,” published that same year, masquerade as translations: an attempt on the poet’s part to achieve some illusory distance from their self-revelatory subject matter. In this Petrarchan sonnet, the “dead paper” that comprises a series of love letters is animated and illuminated by the words inscribed on it, even as the speaker herself is brought to life by those words.

Sonnets from the Portuguese 28: My Letters, All Dead Paper, . . . Mute and White

by Elizabeth Barrett Browning

My letters! all dead paper, . . . mute and white ! —

And yet they seem alive and quivering

Against my tremulous hands which loose the string

And let them drop down on my knee to-night.

This said, . . . he wished to have me in his sight

Once, as a friend: this fixed a day in spring

To come and touch my hand . . . a simple thing,

Yet I wept for it! — this, . . . the paper’s light . . .

Said, Dear, I love thee; and I sank and quailed

As if God’s future thundered on my past.

This said, I am thine — and so its ink has paled

With lying at my heart that beat too fast.

And this . . . O Love, thy words have ill availed,

If, what this said, I dared repeat at last!

