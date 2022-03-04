Poem of the Day: ‘No worst, there is none’
Even as he finds unanswered his prayers, he sees that his condition is the human condition.
One of what Gerard Manley Hopkins (1844–1889) called his “Terrible Sonnets” of the 1880s, written in a time of fallow hope and spiritual emptiness, “No worst, there is none” nonetheless shows Hopkins’s technical genius. A Petrarchan sonnet — 14 lines, rhymed abbaabba in the opening octet, and cdcdcd in the closing sestet — the poem uses sprung meter and forced stresses to grind down to the core the feeling of despair. Even as he finds unanswered his prayers, he sees that his condition is the human condition. “The Mind … has mountains,” he knows, and even death and sleep are weak protection. A poem for Lent.
No worst, there is none. Pitched past pitch of grief.
by Gerard Manley Hopkins
No worst, there is none. Pitched past pitch of grief,
More pangs will, schooled at forepangs, wilder wring.
Comforter, where, where is your comforting?
Mary, mother of us, where is your relief?
My cries heave, herds-long; huddle in a main, a chief
Woe, wórld-sorrow; on an áge-old anvil wince and sing—
Then lull, then leave off. Fury had shrieked ‘No ling-
ering! Let me be fell: force I must be brief.’
O the mind, mind has mountains; cliffs of fall
Frightful, sheer, no-man-fathomed. Hold them cheap
May who ne’er hung there. Nor does long our small
Durance deal with that steep or deep. Here! creep,
Wretch, under a comfort serves in a whirlwind: all
Life death does end and each day dies with sleep.
