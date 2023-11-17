Poem of the Day: ‘Ozymandias’

If you struggle to memorize whole poems, as some of us do, it’s still efficacious to remember bits and pieces, to treasure up and produce at need. Into every life, at some time or other, will surely fall the need to say to someone else, in that tone of level detachment that is several standard deviations sharper than sarcasm, “Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair.”



This is, after all, the one line in “Ozymandias,” by Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792–1822), that anyone can quote without trying. The rest of the sonnet, with its intricate rhyme scheme — ababacdcedefef — serves as a setting for that ironic boast. As the poem begins, a “traveller from an antique land” turns up as a mechanism for reporting the news from the desert. The “lone and level sands stretch far away” into a vanishing distance at the end. In between, the stone remains of “Ozymandias, King of Kings,” that once-living sovereign, that work of art intended for immortality, lie scattered beneath the pitiless sun.



Having looked on the works of Ozymandias, the “traveller” has not despaired. Instead he has brought back that line, a souvenir, immortal as long as anyone remembers it, for posterity to relish, remember, and repeat. We know that our works, too, are kingdoms built on sand. And sometimes it’s good to quote poetry to our friends, to remind them.

Ozymandias

by Percy Bysshe Shelley



I met a traveller from an antique land,

Who said — “Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. . . . Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed;

And on the pedestal, these words appear:

My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

