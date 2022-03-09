Poem of the Day: ‘(Song) Go, Lovely Rose’

Edmund Waller here touches familiar themes in Cavalier poetry: the brevity of life and beauty, and the consequent necessity to make much of the day while it lasts.

Edmund Waller (1606–1687), a long-serving member of the House of Commons and a Royalist sympathizer in the first English Civil War, was considered a major poet in his lifetime, though his reputation has languished in the intervening centuries. His most enduringly famous poem, “(Song) Go, Lovely Rose,” in ababb-rhymed stanzas of alternating meters, touches familiar themes in Cavalier poetry: the brevity of life and beauty, and the consequent necessity to make much of the day while it lasts.

(Song) Go, Lovely Rose

by Edmund Waller



Go, lovely rose!

Tell her that wastes her time and me,

That now she knows,

When I resemble her to thee,

How sweet and fair she seems to be.

Tell her that’s young,

And shuns to have her graces spied,

That hadst thou sprung

In deserts, where no men abide,

Thou must have uncommended died.

Small is the worth

Of beauty from the light retired;

Bid her come forth,

Suffer herself to be desired,

And not blush so to be admired.

Then die! that she

The common fate of all things rare

May read in thee;

How small a part of time they share

That are so wondrous sweet and fair!

