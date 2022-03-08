Poem of the Day: ‘Spring in War-Time’

With its off-rhymes and varied meters, each stanza moving from tetrameter to dimeter, the poem juxtaposes the season’s renewal with the distant, yet present, reality of the First World War.

Sara Teasdale (1884–1933), an American lyric poet, was the author of nine volumes of poetry published between 1907 and the year of her death. Though her poems frequently appear in anthologies for children, their formal simplicity and their attention to the beauties of the natural world evince complex undertones of loneliness and lament. “Spring in War-Time,” with its off-rhymes and varied meters, each stanza moving from tetrameter to dimeter, juxtaposes the season’s renewal with the distant, yet present, reality of the First World War.

Spring in War-Time

by Sara Teasdale

I feel the spring far off, far off,

The faint, far scent of bud and leaf—

Oh, how can spring take heart to come

To a world in grief,

Deep grief?

The sun turns north, the days grow long,

Later the evening star grows bright—

How can the daylight linger on

For men to fight,

Still fight?

The grass is waking in the ground,

Soon it will rise and blow in waves—

How can it have the heart to sway

Over the graves,

New graves?

Under the boughs where lovers walked

The apple-blooms will shed their breath—

But what of all the lovers now

Parted by Death,

Grey Death?

———————————————

