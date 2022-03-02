Poem of the Day: ‘There’s a certain Slant of light’

The poem has the ballad meter that, by loosening and tightening, her genius could make express any mood, from joy to grief.

Although T.S. Eliot wrote the most famous Ash Wednesday poem, nearly every English-language poet has felt the pull to join the feeling of late winter and the Lenten sense of a penitential season. Emily Dickinson (1830–1886) shows us an example in “There’s a certain Slant of light.” The poem has the ballad meter (quatrains of four-foot lines alternating with three-foot lines) that, by loosening and tightening, her genius could make express any mood, from joy to grief. The winter light, she says, is like grave church music—and it carries a heavenly hurt. A poem to read as Lent begins today on Ash Wednesday.

There’s a certain Slant of light

by Emily Dickinson

There’s a certain Slant of light,

Winter Afternoons—

That oppresses, like the Heft

Of Cathedral Tunes—

Heavenly Hurt, it gives us—

We can find no scar,

But internal difference—

Where the Meanings, are—

None may teach it—Any—

’Tis the seal Despair—

An imperial affliction

Sent us of the Air—

When it comes, the Landscape listens—

Shadows—hold their breath—

When it goes, ’tis like the Distance

On the look of Death—