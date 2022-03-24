The New York Sun

Join
Arts+

Poem of the Day: ‘To Keep a True Lent’

Along with Ben Jonson and J.V. Cunningham, Herrick is one of the few major poets in English to reach systematic mastery of the epigram.

Robert Herrick. The Poetry Foundation
EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM
EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM

Robert Herrick (1591–1674) was nearly forgotten, a 17th-century Anglican priest whose poetry seemed old-fashioned to the readers of his time, trained up on the intellectual complexities of the Metaphysical Poets. But such popular carpe diem poems as “To the Virgins, to Make Much of Time” kept him from complete obscurity, and the Victorians would rediscover him — fittingly, for his clever meters and forms match the technical fascinations of many 19th-century poets. Along with Ben Jonson and J.V. Cunningham, Herrick is one of the few major poets in English to reach systematic mastery of the epigram (a difficult form for a sprawling language, easier in Latin and other concise tongues). In “To Keep a True Lent” he constructs nonce quatrains, rhymed abba, that step from three beats, to two, to one, and back to three, all to explain why abstinence from meat during Lent is a symbol of a great repentance before Easter.

To Keep a True Lent
by Robert Herrick

Is this Fast to keep
    The larder lean?
        And clean
From fat of veals and sheep?

Is it to quit the dish
    Of flesh, yet still
        To fill
The platter high with fish?

Is it to fast an hour
    Or ragg’d to go
        Or show
A down-case look and sour?

No: ’tis a Fast to dole
    Thy sheaf of wheat
        And meat
With the hungry soul.

It is to fast from strife
    And old debate
        And hate
To circumcise thy life.

To show a heart grief-rent
    To starve thy sin,
        Not bin;
And that’s to keep thy Lent.

___________________________________________

With “Poem of the Day,” The New York Sun offers a daily portion of verse selected by the Sun’s poetry editor, Joseph Bottum of Dakota State University, with the help of the North Carolina poet, Sally Thomas. Tied to the day, or the season, or just individual taste, the poems will be typically drawn from the lesser-known portion of the history of English verse. In the coming months we will be reaching out to contemporary poets for examples of current, primarily formalist work, to show that poetry can still serve as a delight to the ear, an instruction to the mind, and a tonic for the soul.

EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM
EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM

Mr. Bottum is the author of eight books, including An Anxious Age and The Decline of the Novel. Director of the Classics Institute at Dakota State University, he has written over 800 essays, poems, reviews, and short stories in publications from the Atlantic to the Washington Post. His poetry collections include The Fall & Other Poems and The Second Spring, and he has received a 2019 Christopher Medal for his poetry in the year’s best children’s book. He lives in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use