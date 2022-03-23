The New York Sun

Poem of the Day: ‘Two Sewing’

In the course of Hazel Hall’s relatively short life and poetic career, she gained a reputation as ‘Oregon’s Emily Dickinson.’

Paralyzed as a child, the underappreciated Oregon poet Hazel Hall (1886–1924) educated herself at home, where in her extensive reading she encountered such influential poetic voices as Edna St. Vincent Millay. In the course of her relatively short life and poetic career, she gained a reputation as “Oregon’s Emily Dickinson.” Today Hall shares (with WIlliam Stafford) the name for the Oregon Book Award for poetry. This poem, “Two Sewing,” takes the severity of spring weather as its overt subject, though its real concern is its own music. In lines of varying tetrameter and trimeter, which dwindle to dimeter, and with a loosely patterned but insistent chime of internal and end-rhymes, the poem’s sounds become as mesmerizing as those of the wind and rain it describes. 

Two Sewing 
by Hazel Hall 

The Wind is sewing with needles of rain. 
With shining needles of rain 
It stitches into the thin 
Cloth of earth. In, 
In, in, in. 
Oh, the wind has often sewed with me. 
One, two, three. 
 
Spring must have fine things 
To wear like other springs. 
Of silken green the grass must be 
Embroidered. One and two and three
Then every crocus must be made 
So subtly as to seem afraid 
Of lifting colour from the ground; 
And after crocuses the round 
Heads of tulips, and all the fair 
Intricate garb that Spring will wear. 
The wind must sew with needles of rain, 
With shining needles of rain, 
Stitching into the thin 
Cloth of earth, in, 
In, in, in, 
For all the springs of futurity. 
One, two, three. 

With “Poem of the Day,” The New York Sun offers a daily portion of verse selected by the Sun’s poetry editor, Joseph Bottum of Dakota State University, with the help of the North Carolina poet, Sally Thomas. Tied to the day, or the season, or just individual taste, the poems will be typically drawn from the lesser-known portion of the history of English verse. In the coming months we will be reaching out to contemporary poets for examples of current, primarily formalist work, to show that poetry can still serve as a delight to the ear, an instruction to the mind, and a tonic for the soul.

Mr. Bottum is the author of eight books, including An Anxious Age and The Decline of the Novel. Director of the Classics Institute at Dakota State University, he has written over 800 essays, poems, reviews, and short stories in publications from the Atlantic to the Washington Post. His poetry collections include The Fall & Other Poems and The Second Spring, and he has received a 2019 Christopher Medal for his poetry in the year’s best children’s book. He lives in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

